Tairong TR400, with Ducati and Lamborghini-inspired looks, launched in China

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 23, 2021, 11:59 pm

Chinese automaker Tairong has launched the TR400 maxi-style scooter in its home country. The vehicle has a Ducati Panigale-inspired look, sports Lamborghini Huracan S badging, and comes with a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It is powered by a 359cc, 4-valve, water-cooled engine and clocks a top speed of 128km/h. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter is available in five colors

The Tairong TR400 has a headlight-mounted front apron with an adjustable windscreen, heated grips, backlit switchgear, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It has a curb weight of 186kg and is available in five shades: red-white, blue, grey, silver, and white.

Information

It runs on a 28hp, 359cc engine

The Tairong TR400 is powered by a 359cc, 4-valve, water-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 28.15hp at 8,200rpm and a peak torque of 26Nm at 7,000rpm. The mill allows the vehicle to clock a top speed of 128km/h.

Safety

It has inverted golden-colored front forks

To make sure that the riders are safe, the Tairong TR400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted golden-colored forks on the front side and gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Tairong TR400: Pricing and availability

The Tairong TR400 maxi-style scooter carries a price tag of CNY 23,980 (approximately Rs. 2.7 lakh) in China. However, this vehicle is unlikely to be launched in India as the brand has no presence here.