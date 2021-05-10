BMW Motorrad uses artificial intelligence to design new art cars

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 01:03 pm

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the BMW Group Cultural Engagement, the company has revealed its latest art car project. It uses artificial intelligence to paint three 8 Series Gran Coupes. The art car initiative was started in 1975 with a 3.0 CSL race car. It paved the way for future projects involving famous artists like Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. Here are more details.

Bespoke work

The software cross-referenced over 50,000 artworks to generate its own

The art installation - 'The Ultimate AI Masterpiece' - uses AI to cross-reference over 50,000 artworks spanning over 900 years. The software also glanced through 50 curated contemporary works by artists that the brand has worked with over the past five decades. Making use of its understanding of classical and contemporary artwork, the software generates bespoke ideas that are projected onto the cars.

New tech

'AI an emerging form of creative expression'

Speaking on the usage of AI to create artwork, Goodby creative technologist Nathan Shipley said, "AI is an emerging form of creative expression." "Combining the historical works with the curated modern works and projecting the evolving images onto the 8 Series Gran Coupe serves a direct nod to BMW's history of uniting automobiles, art, and technology."

Work in progess

The virtual artworks appear to evolve over time

Since it is a virtual installation, the art forms on the cars appear to evolve over time as the AI works through the preloaded data. Whether the final exhibit will depict the same characteristics is unclear but we do have a good understanding of the software and its prowess. Moreover, projection mapping allows AI to almost bridge the gap between installation and performance art.

Official words

'BMW has supported arts and culture for 50 years'

VP Marketing of BMW North America, Uwe Dreher said, "For 50 years, BMW has supported the arts and culture through numerous initiatives." "As we continue these efforts into 2021 and look for new and creative ways to engage audiences, we shift to a virtual setting where we are combining centuries-old art and the latest AI technology to create something completely new and exciting."