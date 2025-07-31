Vijay Sethupathi on sexual misconduct allegations: 'Filthy accusation'

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi has denied recent allegations of sexual misconduct, calling them "filthy" and a deliberate smear campaign. The controversy erupted after a user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) accused him of offering money for inappropriate favors. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sethupathi dismissed the claims as baseless and said his legal team has filed a complaint with the cybercrime division.

Statement Sethupathi's family, friends are upset Sethupathi told the outlet, "Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can't upset me." He added, "My family and close friends are upset, but I tell them, 'Let it slide.'" "This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame; let her enjoy it.'"

Speculation Actor hints at possible sabotage of 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' The Maharaja actor also hinted that the allegations might be an attempt to sabotage his new film, Thalaivan Thalaivii. He said, "My new film is doing well. Probably, some jealous elements think that by tarnishing me they can damage my film." "It doesn't work that way... In today's digital climate, anyone can publish unverified content online without accountability which often leads to the unchecked spread of false narratives."

Allegations Allegations were made by user named Ramya Mohan The allegations were made by a user named Ramya Mohan, who claimed that a young woman was being manipulated and exploited in the name of industry norms. The post read, "@VijaySethuOffl has offered ₹2L for 'caravan favors,' ₹50k for 'drives' and acts like a saint on social media." It added, "It's insane how some insensitive morons are more focused on questioning the source or blaming the victim than actually acknowledging the truth... This was her life, her pain."