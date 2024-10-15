Summarize Simplifying... In short Harman Baweja, acclaimed for his role in Scoop, has clarified that he is not part of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' as rumored.

Instead, he is focusing on his production venture, Baweja Studios, with nearly 96% of his future work being on the production side.

The rumors of him playing Vibhishan in the Ramayana trilogy have been put to rest.

Harman Baweja was last seen in Netflix's 'Scoop'

Harman Baweja not part of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'? He clarifies

By Tanvi Gupta 06:06 pm Oct 15, 202406:06 pm

What's the story Harman Baweja, who made his acting debut with Love Story 2050, recently squashed rumors of him playing Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari's highly-anticipated upcoming film Ramayana. In an interview with PTI, the 43-year-old actor clarified that he hasn't signed any new acting contracts since his last appearance on Hansal Mehta's Netflix series Scoop. "I haven't signed anything after Scoop," he stated.

Baweja's focus shifts to production and expansion

Baweja, who earned critical acclaim for his role as a corrupt cop in Scoop after a decade-long hiatus from acting, is now focusing on his production venture. He is currently busy producing, distributing, and developing new projects under Baweja Studios. "God has been kind; I will not deny that I've been approached (for acting roles). But I haven't signed anything after Scoop," he added.

Baweja's future plans revolve around production

Baweja also hinted at what he plans to do in the future. He said nearly all of his work will be on the production side. He shared, "About 95 to 96% of work will be on production. I don't think I'll be filming as an actor for over 10 to 15 days in two to three years." This only further confirms his shift from acting to behind-the-scenes.

'Ramayana' casting rumors finally put to rest

Earlier in March, an ETimes report had suggested that Baweja would play Vibhishan in Tiwari's Ramayana trilogy, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. However, with his recent statements, it seems those rumors have finally been laid to rest. The cast also features Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and more. There were initial rumors about Vijay Sethupathi being cast as Vibhishan, but he eventually dropped out of the project for unspecified reasons.