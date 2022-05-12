Entertainment

Harman Baweja making biopic on India's first female forensic scientist

May 12, 2022

Harman Baweja will make biopic on Dr. Rukmani Krishnamurthy

Well, it looks like Harman Baweja is on a spree of new movies! With multiple projects already on the cards, the creator-producer has made another announcement about a powerful drama. He has now acquired the rights to create a biopic of Dr. Rukmani Krishnamurthy under his Baweja Studios banner. The makers have not yet revealed the cast and crew of the upcoming biopic.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aside from being India's first female forensic scientist, Krishnamurthy also played an important role during the 1993 Bombay bombings.

At that time, she was the head of the Explosives Department at Forensic Science Laboratory.

She actively contributed to finding out the culprit behind the tragedy.

A biopic on her sounds like an interesting one.

Let's wait and see how it turns out to be.

Quote 'Proud and excited to work on it': Baweja

About the biopic, Baweja said, "My mission is to tell unheard stories, stories that inspire the younger generation." "The story of Dr. Rukmani Krishnamurthy is one such. The audience across the nation deserves to know her journey, her contribution to Forensic Science, and her role during the 1993 Bombay [blasts]. I am really proud and excited to work on the project," he added.

Information Here's what Krishnakurthy said about biopic

Recalling her memory of being associated with the investigation of the blasts, Krishnamurthy also commented. "Almost 30 years have passed since the '93 Bombay blasts and yet the memories of the investigation are still as fresh as yesterday." She added, "After meeting Harman, I can tell that it will be told the right way and honor those who worked sleepless nights to bring justice."

Information These are the other projects of Baweja Studios

Besides this, Baweja Studios has its slate full this year. Its ambitious Punjabi film Honeymoon starring Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin is gearing up for release on October 25. The banner also has projects like Captain India with Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan, and the remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen with Sanya Malhotra in their pipeline.