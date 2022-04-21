Entertainment

Name of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's daughter revealed. Details inside

Written by Pallabi C Samal Apr 21, 2022, 11:38 am 2 min read

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018

In January this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had welcomed their first child via surrogacy. And now, recent reports have revealed the child's name to be Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The name is apparently a mix of Chopra and Jonas's roots. Malti means a small fragrant flower or moonlight in Sanskrit and to retain Jonas's side, Marie was incorporated in the name.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chopra and Jonas got married in December, 2018 in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

They are one of the most high-profile couples, thus media portals always have their camera lens trained on them.

Chopra is also pretty active on social media and posts her photos often.

But, she remains reticent about her personal life and has not shared any photo of her daughter yet.

Details Birth took place in California

As per TMZ, who had accessed the child's birth certificate, she was born late evening on January 15. This means, the couple issued their statement a week after the girl was born. TMZ further stated that she was born a little after 8pm in San Diego, California. While this remains to be confirmed by the couple, we applaud them for respecting both their cultures.

Information What did their statement say?

While welcoming the newborn to their family, the couple had issued an official statement that had said, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogacy." Chopra also had asked for privacy during "this special time" to focus on her family. As soon as the good news was shared, their family and friends had congratulated the new parents.

Fact Chopra's sister-in-law pregnant with second child

This is the first child for both Chopra and Jonas. Interestingly, the Chopra-Jonas household now has six members (they co-parent three dogs—Gino, Diana, and Panda). Chopra's sister-in-law Sophie Turner, wife of Joe Jonas, is also a mother to a daughter. Named Willa, she took birth in July 2020, 14 months after her parents' wedding. Turner is currently pregnant with her second child.