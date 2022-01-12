'Learn how to dance,' Ajay Devgn advises his 20-year-old self

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 12, 2022, 04:25 pm 2 min read

There are plenty of lessons to be learnt from Ajay Devgn's note to self

Ajay Devgn is known for his witty sense of humor. On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and National Youth Day, the actor wrote a note to his 20-year-old self. In the note, he emphasized how important it is to stay true to your real self and to not get bogged down by failures. It's both heartfelt and amusing at the same time.

Note 'You are going to face some brutal rejections'

The note makes it clear that the 20-year-old Ajay is just starting out in the industry. "You are going to face some brutal rejections," the star said. Calling himself "shy and unconventional," Devgn wrote in the post that though the young man will try his best to fit in, he will fail "spectacularly!" "But, spoiler alert, it's all going to be worth it."

Information Note was written by an 'older, wise, better-looking you'

"One day slowly but surely, you'll realize, being yourself can be your greatest strength. Keep pushing the boundaries and don't let the world's expectations turn into inhibitions," his note continued. "Always be true, always be you." Retaining his cheeky humor sense, the star concluded, "P.S. Learn how to dance, it will help in the long run. Love, an older, wise, better-looking you."

Twitter Post You can check out Devgn's note here

This #NationalYouthDay decided to pen down a few words for the 20-year-old Ajay, I hope he appreciates it. pic.twitter.com/zA3S4Mhuy8 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 12, 2022

Reaction Many social media users had issues with the note

As soon as the note was shared, netizens started dropping comments. While some were in a positive light, many pointed out flaws in the same. One user wrote, "Sorry sir, But I don't agree with 'Brutal rejection' word," referring to a news article that said Akshay Kumar was replaced by Devgn at the last minute in Phool Aur Kaante, the latter's debut.

Sir you missed one more thing to write down. The 20yo yourself should know that someday he’s going to endorse Vimal (Flavored Elaichi) to ensure other 20yo youth in the country gets destroyed because of it. Bolo Juban Kesri. — As~if (@ImAsifMujawar) January 12, 2022

Career For now, the star is busy with several projects

On his career front, Devgn has several projects lined up. He's busy with Runway 34, which was earlier titled MayDay. Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh are his co-actors in this. The release of RRR, in which Devgn will be appearing in a cameo, has been kept on hold indefinitely due to the rising COVID-19 cases. Singham 3 also might be in the works.