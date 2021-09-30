Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty to star in supernatural thriller

The film marks the second collaboration between Sabbir Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty have been roped in for a supernatural thriller to be directed by Sabbir Khan. According to a source close to the project, the film is titled Adbhut. "We have Nawazuddin and Diana on board for the movie, which will be directed by Sabbir Khan. It is a supernatural thriller," the source said.

The film is most likely to go on floors next month. It marks the second collaboration between Sabbir and Nawazuddin after 2017's Munna Michael which starred Tiger Shroff and Nidhi Agerwal. Nawazuddin, who has received a best actor nomination at the International Emmy Awards for the Netflix film Serious Men has a slew of projects in the pipeline.

Nawazuddin will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's production Tiku Weds Sheru, and romantic-comedies Jogira Sa Ra Ra, opposite Neha Sharma, and Bole Chudiyan with Tamannaah Bhatia. Bole Chudiyan has been directed by Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. Produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Bhatia under the banner Woodpecker Movies, the movie also stars Kabir Duhan Singh, Rajpal Yadav, and Aditya Srivastava.

Meanwhile, Diana is awaiting the release of Shiddat, which is slated to be released on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar and a Malayalam film with Dulquer Salmaan. Shiddat also stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles. Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan via their respective banners, T-Series, and Maddock Films, the romantic drama has been directed by Kunal Deshmukh.