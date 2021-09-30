'Tu Yahin Hai': First song of 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is sweet

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 01:59 pm

Listen to 'Tu Yahin Hai' now

Tu Yahin Hai, the first song of Meenakshi Sundareshwar, is out. Starring Sanya Malhotra (known for Dangal, Ludo and Badhaai Ho) and Abhimanyu Dassani (Mard ko dard nahi hota and Nikamma) as a South Indian couple in love, the film will hit Netflix soon. The track, lasting 4:11 minutes, is sweet to hear and reminds you of those old classic songs. Here's our review.

Details

Madhushree, who is leading this track, is excellent to hear

Madhushree is leading the female part of this song, while Justin Prabhakaran, Abhay Jodhpurkar and Resmi Sateesh are the other crooners. The singer, who is known for many popular tracks like Tu Bin Bataye, In Lamhon Ke Daaman Me and Ham Hain Ispal Yahan among others, proves why she is a top choice of music directors for songs like these. Such a stellar job!

Observation

Track has heavy South Indian touch, reflective of film's characters

The supporting vocals provide the necessary shoulder to make this Prabhakaran-composition stand out. Since the film is dealing with a South Indian couple at the core, this track too is reflective of that. It picks up pace at the 1:20-minute mark, but that is gentle as well and gives another touch to the song. It might not scorch the charts, but will do well.

Twitter Post

Listen to the song now

Distance makes you love deeper no one better to show it than our own Meenakshi Sundareshwar! The first song, #TuYahinHai is now streaming on all audio platforms - https://t.co/ZOQrZBwdgJ pic.twitter.com/PeETXXoemu — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 29, 2021

Lyrics

Words of this song are all about long distance relationship

While sharing the song, Karan Johar, producer of this film, had said, "Distance makes you love deeper," and the lyrics of this song highlight just that. Raj Shekhar is the man with the pen for this track and his words make it clear that even in a long distance relationship, one can find love and stick to it. Ordinary concept, yet makes an impact.

Conclusion

Song may not scorch music charts, but will be loved

Over all, Tu Yahin Hai is pleasant to hear. It will soon be an anthem for those in long distance affairs and will be liked by others too. Verdict: A solid 4.5 stars. Set in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Meenakshi Sundareshwar is one of the many ventures being backed by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions that will support all OTT releases.