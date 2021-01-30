Like many Bollywood projects nowadays, rising star Sanya Malhotra's next film, Pagglait, has also been given a digital release. The movie will be released on the streaming giant Netflix, reports say. Malhotra has earlier spoken about this film in her interviews and also dubbed it as a special project. Here are more details about the movie.

Details A slice-of-life comedy film

A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "Pagglait was completed somewhere in February 2020, just before the lockdown. It's a slice-of-life comedy and the makers feel it's apt for an OTT platform (sic)." Directed by Umesh Bist, the movie has been produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. It also stars Sayani Gupta, Sharib Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sheeba Chaddha.

Details Malhotra had two digital releases last year

This film would mark Malhotra's third digital release after filmmakers and audiences shifted focus to streaming platforms as theaters remained shut for months because of the pandemic. She had two major digital releases last year and gained praise for her performances. She played the daughter of Vidya Balan's character in the biopic Shakuntala Devi and was one of the leads in Netflix movie Ludo.

Upcoming projects Her next venture will also be out on Netflix

Malhotra-starrer another project, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and produced by Karan Johar, will also be a Netflix release. The film has been directed by Vivek Soni. Set in Madurai, the movie narrates the story of a young couple and how they deal with the trials and tribulations of daily life. However, its release date has not been announced yet.

Do you know? Malhotra also has 'Love Hostel' coming up