18 Dec 2020
Dhanush to star in Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man'
Written byShruti Niraj
Entertainment
Tamil film star Dhanush has bagged perhaps the most ambitious project of his career thus far, as he is all set to star in director duo Anthony and Joe Russo's new film The Gray Man, alongside Hollywood stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and others.
Netflix recently made the announcement on Twitter, and the actor's fans couldn't be more ecstatic.
Here's more on this.
Details
'Elated to announce that I will be joining the team'
Excited to join the team of The Gray Man, Dhanush shared a letter that read, "Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by the Russo Brothers."
"Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action-packed experience," he added in the note.
Twitter Post
You can read Dhanush's tweet here
@netflix @netflixindia @russo_brothers @ryangosling @chrisevans @preena621 pic.twitter.com/LK5u5ZnUG0— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 18, 2020
Movie
What is 'The Gray Man' all about?
Netflix's The Gray Man, said to be one of the most expensive movies ever produced by the streaming giant, is an upcoming spy thriller based on Mark Greaney's debut novel by the same name.
The star cast of the movie also includes Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, and Ana de Armas in pivotal roles.
Second stint
The movie will be Dhanush's second international project
For the unversed, this will be Dhanush's second international project.
He had made his international film debut with the 2018 movie The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir.
The movie was directed by Ken Scott where Dhanush played the role of a man on a journey to find his estranged father and discover life in Paris.
Other work
Dhanush also has 'Atrangi Re' coming up
Dhanush, a celebrated actor in the South Indian film industry, has delivered notable performances in movies like Maari, Maari 2, Shamitabh and Asuran.
He made his Hindi film debut with Aanand L Rai's critically-acclaimed Raanjhanaa in 2013, and garnered huge appreciation for his performance.
Dhanush will next be seen in Atrangi Re, alongside actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.