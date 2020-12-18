Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Shraddha Kapoor have been named the hottest vegetarian celebrities for 2020 by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India. While Sonu bagged the title in the male category, Shraddha won the same in the female category. Both Sonu and Shraddha have been actively working for the welfare of animals. Here is more on this.

Details Applause: PETA tweeted, congratulating the actors

Congratulating the Bollywood stars, PETA tweeted, "Applause! Here are PETA India's hottest vegetarians of 2020 (sic)," while tagging Sonu and Shraddha. Last evening, sharing a picture of the trophy awarded to him by the organization, Sonu tweeted, "Thank you PETA India (sic)." "Sonu Sood and Shraddha Kapoor are helping to change the world," said PETA India's Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera.

Twitter Post Here is the official tweet by PETA India

🎉 Applause! 🎉



Here are PETA India’s hottest vegetarians of 2020:@SonuSood @ShraddhaKapoor — PETA India (@PetaIndia) December 17, 2020

Details Sonu, Shraddha honored for encouraging fans to live meat free

Reportedly, Sonu has appeared in many campaigns organized by PETA, participated in its "Hug a Vegetarian" Day, and also supported an online appeal to push fast-food chain McDonald's to add a McVegan burger to its menu. Meanwhile, Shraddha quit meat after stumbling upon a cookbook shared by PETA India. She has since been speaking up for animal welfare.

Quote 'Fruits and vegetables never caused a pandemic'

"Fruits and vegetables never caused a pandemic, and PETA India is honoring Sood and Kapoor for living by example and encouraging their fans to make eating meat-free their new normal," Bangera added in his statement, appreciating the actors for their work toward animal care.

History Previously, PM Modi, Shahid Kapoor have bagged this title

Every year, PETA, the non-profit organization that works against animal brutality, awards celebrities who have worked for the betterment of animals. In the past, it has awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Manushi Chhillar, and football star Sunil Chhetri. Actors such as Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Vidyut Jammwal, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Rekha have also bagged the award by PETA.

Do you know? Sonu adds another feather to his cap