Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered late PM Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary today. He also remembered freedom fighter Rani Lakshmibai on her 192nd birth anniversary. The BJP leader said Rani Lakshmibai's heroic story will always remain a source of inspiration for Indians. She "introduced her amazing prowess in the first war of independence," he penned on Twitter. Here's more.

Indira Gandhi Last week, PM Modi also remembered Jawaharlal Nehru

PM Modi's tribute for Indira Gandhi assumes significance, considering how his party members constantly attack her governance for political gains. BJP regularly talks about the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, to remind of the "dark days." Earlier, on November 14, PM Modi also remembered India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The latter too is often slammed by BJP.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी को उनकी जयंती पर नमन।



Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2020

Details Sonia, son Rahul visited Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum

Besides, PM Modi, a number of Congress leaders remembered Indira Gandhi. This morning, Congress interim President and Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law Sonia Gandhi visited the Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum. Her son Rahul also visited the museum and the Shakti Sthal. He paid floral tributes to his grandmother at Shakti Sthal and was also seen folding his hands while praying for the departed.

Pictures My beloved grandmother: Rahul posted pictures of Indira Gandhi

Separately, on social media, Rahul posted unseen pictures of his grandmother. In one black and white image, she was seen grooving along with local dancers. In another one, she was seen enjoying herself on a swing. Calling her an efficient PM, Rahul wrote, "The entire nation still remembers her impressive leadership, but I always remember her as my beloved grandmother."

एक कार्यकुशल प्रधानमंत्री और शक्ति स्वरूप श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी की जयंती पर श्रद्धांजलि।



पूरा देश उनके प्रभावशाली नेतृत्व की आज भी मिसाल देता है लेकिन मैं उन्हें हमेशा अपनी प्यारी दादी के रूप में याद करता हूँ। उनकी सिखायी हुई बातें मुझे निरंतर प्रेरित करती हैं। pic.twitter.com/9RHDnAClOJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2020

Posts Meanwhile, Congress revealed lesser-known facts about her

This morning, Congress also posted glowing praises for Indira Gandhi on social media. "Indira Gandhi started participating in the freedom struggle from an early age. At the young age of just 12, she raised voice against the British rule by forming a group of children known as 'Vanar Sena'," one tweet read. Congress also remembered her contribution to making India a nuclear power.