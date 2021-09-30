Boney Kapoor's next is also with Thala Ajith, H Vinoth

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 12:51 pm

Thala Ajith Kumar and Boney Kapoor teaming up again?

Producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed that Thala Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth, who are currently working on Valimai, backed by him, will be in his next movie too. As per reports, if this materializes, it will be the third consecutive collaboration for the trio. Ajith is one of the most popular stars in the south Indian film industry and has a huge fan following.

Information

Kapoor highlights the immense popularity Ajith enjoys

This was in fact pointed out by Kapoor too in a recent interview. "I have never seen or experienced something like that before. There were thousands waiting outside the theater well past midnight, to try to watch the first show (of Ajith's Viswasam)."

Production

Pre-production going on, film might get released next year

Coming back to the film, which has been tentatively titled Thala 61. A source told Pinkvilla that plot, location, and screenplay for the upcoming film have been finalized. They added that Ajith "loved the story," which will likely have loads of "action and thrills." The pre-production of the film has already begun. Shooting may start soon and release may be scheduled for 2022.

Information

'Valimai' to hit theaters on Pongal next year

Filming schedule of Thala 61 was set for August but it got postponed due to the pandemic. To note, Valimai marks the second collaboration of Ajith, Kapoor and Vinoth after the success of their first Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai. It is slated to hit theaters on Pongal next year. While talking of Vinoth, Kapoor said, "He believes in expressing himself through his films."

Recollection

'It was Ajith who sent Vinoth to my Mumbai residence'

"It was Ajith who sent Vinoth to my Mumbai residence to narrate some film ideas a few years back," the ace producer recalled. "I remember my wife (late actor Sridevi) conversing with him (Vinoth) in Tamil, and being impressed with his storylines. His vision was clear, and ours has been a happy journey. In fact, my next film will also be with Ajith, Vinoth."

Details

Kartikeya Gummakonda is playing the antagonist in 'Valimai'

Apart from Ajith, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda (as antagonist). Backed by Zee Studios and Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP, the film marks Gummakonda's debut in Kollywood, while it will be Qureshi's second Tamil venture. Makers of the film had dropped a 1:26-minute-long clip called Glimpses of Valimai a week back, which had scorched the social media.