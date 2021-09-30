Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi collaborating for remake of 'Driving Licence'

Another remake is in works having Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead

It's raining remakes in Bollywood! The latest to get added to this long list of South Indian films getting a Hindi version is Driving Licence, a 2019 Malayalam film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The remake will be led by Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar, as per reports. The dramedy, upon its release, was received well by both critics and box office.

Film revolves around a Motor Vehicle Inspector and a superstar

The story revolves around a Motor Vehicle Inspector named Kuruvila Joseph and Hareendran, a superstar. Joseph is an ardent admirer of Hareendran, who loses his driving licence and due to a clerical error, he cannot apply for a new one. This is when the actor and the inspector meet and soon they discover aspects about each other that changes a lot of things.

The film's production will start next year in January

The film's production will start next year in January and it will be a start-to-finish schedule. The entire shooting plan might last some 40 days and filming will be set in the UK. Notably, Kumar is currently shooting for a Ranjit M Tewari-directorial in London.

Karan Johar will be bankrolling the project through Dharma Productions

Reports say that Kumar will take up Sukumaran's role, while Venjarammoodu's inspector part will be essayed by Hashmi. Raj Mehta, who had helmed Good Newwz, also starring the Laxmii actor, will be directing this comedy drama. Meanwhile, Karan Johar will be bankrolling the project through his banner, Dharma Productions, reports added. This is the first time Hashmi and Kumar are collaborating for a film.

Hashmi and Kumar share good personal bond

While they didn't team up earlier for a project, the two Shoaibs (Hashmi played the character in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Kumar played him in the sequel) have a good personal bond. In his book The Kiss Of Life - How A Superhero & My Son Defeated Cancer, Hashmi recalled how Kumar helped him during his son's cancer diagnosis.

Kumar helped Hashmi when his son was recovering from cancer

When his son was recovering after the first surgery, Hashmi received a message from Kumar that read, "Hi, this is Akshay Kumar. Please call when you're free." The Jannat star rung him up and before hanging up the call, the superstar said, "If you need anything, I am a phone call away, okay?" Given this background, their onscreen chemistry will be exciting to see!