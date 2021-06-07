Amit Rai to helm Akshay Kumar's 'Oh My God! 2'?

Akshay Kumar will return as the God in 'OMG-2'

Speculations have been abuzz that social comedy OMG: Oh My God! will be returning with a sequel soon and latest reports suggest makers have locked in on Amit Rai as the director. The Road To Sangam creator will be helming the highly-anticipated Oh My God! 2, which will see Akshay Kumar resume his role as a god. Pankaj Tripathi is joining the main cast.

Details

Shooting is likely to commence from September

According to a Pinkvilla report, Rai and his team had been brainstorming story ideas to match the elan of the original script for a quite long time, and only recently the screenplay has been green-lit by Kumar. "He (Kumar) is all excited to commence shooting for Oh My God! 2 from the month of September," Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the development as saying.

Sequel

Paresh Rawal is not returning as the hostile atheist

To note, reports about the sequel to the 2012 movie happening surfaced in January this year. It was revealed that lead actors Kumar and Paresh Rawal, along with co-producer Ashwin Varde were excited to come together. However, later it was reported that Rawal as atheist Kanji Lalji Mehta was not making a return in the sequel. Tripathi will be playing the central character instead.

Story

God was dragged to court in the previous film!

Umesh Shukla, who helmed the first part, is also not making a comeback. To give you a refresher, the original movie had Rawal's character filing a court case against God! A vehement atheist, he was furious when his shop gets destroyed in an earthquake and he is not compensated as it is God's act. The film also targeted fraudulent religious leaders.

Projects

Kumar is stacked with multiple confirmed movies

Given the fresh concept, it can be expected something equally unique is waiting for us in the sequel. Kumar was also reported to make a return with Rawal in Hera Pheri 3 but that is on hold currently. Apart from this, Kumar is buzzing with upcoming projects. He has Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu.