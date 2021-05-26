Music composers nowadays simply copy international tunes, says Kumar Sanu

'Too many singers and composers now but no creativity': Kumar Sanu

Kumar Sanu, known as the King of Melody of the '90s, thinks the current crop of composers in the film industry lacks originality. He opines that they simply copy tunes from the Western world, give Hindi lyrics and their spin and release them, labeling as their own. "I believe that where there is no creativity, you cannot create an identity there," the singer shared.

Too many singers, composers, but no creativity, says Sanu

"People today just copy-paste international music here with Hindi lyrics. There are too many singers and composers in the industry now but no creativity," the multiple Filmfare Award winner added. Sanu sarcastically pointed out that he thinks that "this way, the industry has indeed changed a lot." Apart from this, in a recent interview, he also shared about his journey so far.

Not Nadeem-Shravan, RD Burman is his favorite music composer

Sanu, who got his significant break with Aashiqui (1990), developed a strong bond with Nadeem-Shravan since. Their collaboration went on till 2009, during which he sung a stunning 293 tracks for them. But they aren't his favorites. Guess who's? RD Burman! "I loved working with Pancham Da (RD Burman). Working with him was like being in a school. I got to learn a lot."

Favorite

'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye' is Sanu's favorite song

When asked about his favorite song that he has voiced, Sanu said that he has put his heart and soul to every track, but if he had to pick one, it would be Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye, which featured in the movie Jurm (1990). "The song has a simple-yet-powerful message and it is something everybody can relate to," he reasoned.

Upcoming projects

Two new songs with Jatin Pandit in the pipeline

For now, the Kaali Kaali Aankhein singer is working on two new songs with Jatin Pandit of the now-split Jatin-Lalit duo. Talking about one of the projects, he said, "I have just recorded a song with Jatin Pandit and also shot for the video in the US. It is an amazing composition." He hopes that his fans will like the composition.