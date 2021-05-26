Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play Uber co-founder in 'Super Pumped'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play Uber’s Travis Kalanick in Showtime series

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been tapped to portray Travis Kalanick, first CEO and co-founder of the ride-sharing app Uber, in an anthology television series. Named Super Pumped, Kalanick's story will be showcased in the first story of the show, which is being backed by Showtime. News has it that author Mike Isaac's book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber will be adapted for this edition.

Kalanick was ousted from the company after harassment allegations

Uber's meteoric rise in the Silicon Valley will also be chronicled in the season, led by the Looper actor. The ride-share company is currently worth $93 billion, with Dara Khosrowshahi as CEO. Tracing back, Kalanick was ousted from the company in a board room coup in 2019, after allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic environment at the workplace started coming out.

Announcing the collaboration with the "remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor," Showtime executive Amy Israel said, "We are beyond excited to see what he (Gordon-Levitt) will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, the hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very enterprise he was determined to build." The New York-based TV network has been developing Super Pumped since 2019.

The show started off with a limited series idea

Super Pumped was supposed to be a limited series, but after much deliberations, it was converted to the anthology format. Each season of the series will now be based on a story/person that rocked the world of business, and changed the culture and conversation around them. Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien will serve as writers and executive producers of the show.

Gordon-Levitt will be next seen in the show 'Mr. Corman'

For now, Gordon-Levitt will next be seen in the Apple TV+ comedy-drama series Mr. Corman. He is known for starring in films like 500 Days of Summer, The Walk, 50/50, Snowden, Don Jon, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. He currently lives in Wellington, New Zealand with his wife Tasha McCauley, and two kids. The actor's net worth is around $35 million.