'Peene Lage Ho' review: The 'shayari' adds a magical touch

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 09:00 pm

Rohanpreet Singh and Jasmin Bhasin's song 'Peene Lage Ho' out

Rohanpreet Singh's latest song Peene Lage Ho has hit YouTube and fans are in tears. Apart from crooning, Singh also appears in the music video along with Jasmin Bhasin. Rana Sotal's shayari in the end gives a magical effect to the moving track, while music by Rajat Nagpal is soothing and Kirat Gill's lyrics add the required emotional effect. Here's our review.

Details

Neha Kakkar marks her directorial debut for her husband

Under the banner of RS Films Production, the heart-breaking track has been directed by Singh's wife Neha Kakkar, who was assisted by Aashish Prasad. "We've all worked really hard to bring you this video/song. Specially my wife Nehu ❤️ Hope you love it as much as we do. God bless you all," Singh's YouTube note reads. It also marks the Dilbar singer's directorial debut.

Observation

Singh sees his ex-lover entering a bar with fiance

Produced by Anshul Garg, the song starts with a scene that shows an alcoholic lover (played by Singh) sitting in a bar. He sees his ex-girlfriend (played by Bhasin) entering with her fiance. The 4:39-minute-long clip shows how Singh is still trapped in a one-sided affair and is struggling to be happy as the love of his life gets abused by her fiance.

Breakdown

'Peene Lage Ho' is being received pretty well by audience

One of the scenes toward the end shows Bhasin being hit on the face by her fiance and Singh pointing a gun at him. But then Bhasin shoots Singh and breaks down. The music video showcasing the emotional journey of a man in love has already garnered over 35 lakh views since its launch. It's also trending at number 18 on YT Music.

Conclusion

Kakkar's music video fails to impress, song is okay

The song's ending highlights how one-sided love never bears fruit, but its scenes and the actors' performances could have been much better. It almost felt like a torture for our eyes. While the lyrics do create an impact, especially the heartfelt shayari toward the end, the visuals fail to impress. Verdict: Song gets 3.5/5 and video 2.5/5 (only for Kakkar's effort).