'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' now releasing a day early

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 09:00 pm

Get ready for the ultimate battle as 'Venom 2' drops a day early, on October 14

Sony Pictures has decided to advance the release date of Venom: Let There Be Carnage by one day. Now the sequel to the Tom Hardy-fronted movie will hit the theaters in India on October 14, ahead of Dussehra. It will be released in Maharashtra, where the halls will reopen from October 22, a week later. Here are the details.

Information

The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

The movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, according to Taran Adarsh. Notably, the Andy Serkis directorial is hitting the big screens in America on October 1, releasing in the United Kingdom on October 15, and finally arriving in Australia by November 25. To recall, the first part of the Spider-Man villain spin-off, titled Venom, had come out in 2018.

Exclusive clip

Sony had shared exciting clip from movie few days ago

In order to create hype for the superhero actioner, Sony had released an exclusive clip a few days ago. In the barely half-a-minute video, we see how serial killer Cletus Kasady (played by Woody Harrelson) was turned into Carnage. Kasady gets injected with something that reacts with his body dangerously, leading up to his transformation. We understand this is when he escapes prison.

Trailers

Eddie aka Venom will have to fight Carnage this time

Notably, Carnage will be the chief antagonist to Eddie Brock/Venom (Hardy) in the upcoming film. The first trailer for Venom 2 was shared way back in May, where we saw Brock and the symbiote have seemed to have formed a cordial relation. The next trailer came out last month, which gave us some clearer insight into Brock's equation with the devilish killer inside him.

Release date for 'Venom 2' has been altered four times

Apart from Hardy and Harrelson, the Marvel movie stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Stephen Graham. Like other big projects, Venom 2 has also suffered delays due to the pandemic. It was originally touted to come out in October 2020, but it was delayed to June 25 this year. Then, it was moved to September 17, only to be postponed again to October 15.