'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' release postponed to October 15

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 07:21 pm

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' will hit the theaters on October 15

The makers of Tom Hardy starrer Venom: Let There Be Carnage has yet again delayed the theatrical release. According to the new posters unveiled, the flick is now set to premiere on October 15. Also starring Woody Harrelson, the Andy Serkis directorial's release has apparently been postponed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the US. Previously, the date has been changed thrice.

Postponements

The original release was in October last year

The film was originally going to hit screens in October 2020. Later, it was delayed to June 25 this year, which was clashing with Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious 9. To avoid it, Venom was moved to September 17. Now, Sony Pictures has announced the new schedule: "#Venom vs. #Carnage. The face-off begins exclusively in movie theaters October 15. #Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

Instagram Post

Check out the 'Venom' v/s 'Carnage' poster here

Instagram post A post shared by sonypictures on August 17, 2021 at 4:36 pm IST

3D Movie

This movie is also going to be in 3D

Netizens are losing patience as the release date got changed again. Commenting on the poster, one wrote, "This date better be right, we can't take any more delays," while another said, "Don't delay it further, pleaseeee." Many called them epic. Fans are super-excited to watch this film in theaters, especially when it's going to release in Real D 3D and Dolby Cinema, alongside IMAX.

Posters

The posters show Harrelson's character being more fierce than Venom

The trailers of the upcoming Venom flick have shown that this time there will be another monster character, which will be played by Harrelson. Named Carnage, he looks more fierce and dangerous than Hardy's character and their face-off is what one of the new posters shows. Another poster features one face where one part is of Venom's and the other half is Carnage.

Instagram Post

Take a look at the second poster here

Instagram post A post shared by sonypictures on August 17, 2021 at 4:37 pm IST

Information

The first installment earned over $856 million worldwide

Alongside Harrelson and Hardy, the sequel also features other actors like Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham. And it is helmed by Serkis, who is known for lending his voice to Gollum's character in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. To note, the first installment turned out to be a big hit, earned over $856 million worldwide at the Box Office.