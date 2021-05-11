'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' trailer- Ready for symbiotes' face-off?

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 11:55 am

The very first trailer of Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been released. English actor Tom Hardy will be reprising his role as Eddie Brock/Venom and Woody Harrelson, who portrayed Cletus Kasady/Carnage for a brief second in the first film, will also be back. The film, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now slated to release on September 24 this year.

Friends

Okay so, Brock and the symbiote are friends now?

The trailer starts with a fun breakfast sequence, where we see Brock cohabitating with the symbiote. The symbiote seems to love food and makes a huge but messy breakfast, with his tentacles. He splotches the ketchup on Brock's face and irritates him to the core with his constant talking. We also see him popping a quick hello to Mrs. Chen, superstore owner.

Carnage

'Welcome back Eddie Brock. It's about time. I missed you'

It then moves onto the murderous Kasady. We see the serial killer in a crazed state at the prison. He says, "Welcome back Eddie Brock. It's about time. I missed you, so much." After apparently surviving a lethal injection in prison, Kasady seems to have awoken his own symbiote, eventually transforming into Carnage. The song, One, by Harry Nilsson, builds up the anticipation perfectly.

Reaction

Fans loved the new trailer, some highlighted 'Daily Bugle' reference

The Carnage gets unleashed right around the end of the trailer, and we get a clearer look at the murderous monstrosity, for a split second though. As expected, social media erupted, with one Twitter user saying, "Omg Carnage looks absolutely amazing. Can't wait." "The new trailer looks insane!" another said. They also pointed out a Daily Bugle reference. So, a Spider-Man tease, eh?

'Venom'

Quick rewind to the first 'Venom' movie, released in 2018

The first Venom film released in 2018, and introduced viewers to the maverick investigative journalist, Brock. The story of the film follows him trying to take down an evil corporation called Life Foundation and its CEO Carlton Drake/Riot (Riz Ahmed), who does illegal human trials. In the end, Brock merges with a violent symbiotic alien with crazy abilities, thus becoming Venom.