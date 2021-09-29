Ranvir Shorey claims he was threatened over now-deleted Nehru tweet

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 07:32 pm

Ranvir Shorey has claimed he has been threatened by Congress leaders for recent tweet

Actor Ranvir Shorey was at the end of receiving flak after making an alleged derogatory tweet on former Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. Although he deleted the tweet and apologized for using coarse language, he now claims to have been threatened by a man at the behest of Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap. Shorey also shared screenshots of the messages he received. Here's more.

Threat

'Delete the content.. or else face wrath of the consequences'

In the screenshots shared, the man named Suraj Thakur can be seen asking the actor to "delete the content from all social media platforms or else face the wrath of the consequences." Asking for an immediate apology, the note pointed out how Shorey's post was "quite objectionable to crores n crores citizens of the country and Congress party workers (sic)."

Reply

Shorey clarified the joke was not on Nehru

The Angrezi Medium star also posted his reply to the text, where he claimed that the joke was not targeted at Nehru, as many were misunderstanding it to be, but targeted at the person standing next to him in the photo. "However, please be informed that I am not a supporter of the Congress party, and I retain my right to freedom of speech."

Twitter Post

Check out the screenshots shared by Shorey here

Twitter

At center: Modi, Nehru and a lot of Twitter users

It all started when the Sunflower actor had shared a meme on Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, which invited a lot of hate from the opposition. One such reply, according to OpIndia, said a party that exists because of a torn condom shouldn't be criticizing the Congress. Replying to this, Shorey posted the Nehru-standing-with-a-man image, writing it was him who should've used a condom.

Update

Shorey reshared his meme on Modi with a different caption

Soon after fighting the trolls for a while, Shorey deleted his original tweet and reposted it with a different caption. Notably, Modi's image was an edited shot taken from his recent visit to the construction site of the new Parliament building. Agreeing to the involvement, Jagtap shared a recording of a phone call between Thakur and Shorey. The actor has maintained it's heavily edited.

Twitter Post

'Won't tolerate disrespect of Gandhi family,' wrote Jagtap