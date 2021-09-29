Kangana Ranaut tells Bollywood to 'rise above petty human emotions'

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Thalaivii, has lashed out at the film fraternity for not appreciating her work in it. In a recent Instagram post, Ranaut asked the "Bollywood mafia" to "rise above petty human emotions" and "appreciate genuine art." Even though her colleagues are silent on the movie, this biopic on former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa has received critical acclaim.

'I don't find it difficult to appreciate genuine art'

"Meanwhile waiting for Bollywood mafia to keep our political and ideological differences aside just how I don't find it difficult to appreciate genuine art may be they can also rise above petty human emotions and for once let art win #thalaivii," Ranaut wrote on her official handle. The film has the actress playing Jayalalithaa and is currently streaming on the popular OTT platform Netflix.

Ranaut pens note of gratitude to her 'Thalaivii' team

In another Instagram post, this Himachal native also penned a beautiful note for her team. "Rarely a film loved passionately and unanimously...And #Thalaivii is one such film....I am glad people getting to know Purchai Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa's story. Also big thanks to my team for making a film which is a shining diamond in my filmography," the 34-year-old said on her official handle.

The film is also receiving phenomenal response on Netflix

In fact, the Vijay-directorial is also ranked at number one in the Netflix TOP 10 in India list. The film, which traces the relationship of Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran, stars South actor Arvind Swami as the latter. Raj Arjun, who plays RM Veerapan in the Hindi version of the film, expressed that working with Ranaut was a "phenomenal, fantastic and a satisfying experience."

Ranaut to play 'Goddess Sita' in Alaukik Desai's period drama

After Thalaivii, we will see the Queen actress in Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas, where she will be donning the Indian Air Force uniform, her first such role. Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad is her next, shooting of which is complete. Ranaut has also been signed to play Goddess Sita in a film that has been named The Incarnation - SITA. Alaukik Desai is the director and writer.