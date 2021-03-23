National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut turned 34 today and penned a note for herself. The actress looked back at her achievements, saying that she never thought she would be at the peak of her career at 34. She is also glad that people admire her for "art" and "experience," while not caring about her "age" or "marital status." Her love letter is worth reading.

Challenging the societal norms, Ranaut wrote that she was told the world values only "young sweet 16 type girls." She penned that she was informed that "mature and wise" women are only meant for households, where a husband can give them a name. But now that she has shattered several concepts, Ranaut "feels like a super human loaded with exceptional experience about skills. (sic)"

She revealed that she is confident and at ease with her body now. It doesn't matter to her if she is seen as "too fat or skinny." "I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality," the actress wrote. Ranaut is also not flustered by "pimples or periods." She added, "No one has the power to make me feel bad about myself."

She wrote that no one told her that "fine lines and beginning of grey hair" would be so "soothing." "It's beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view," one of her tweets read. Ranaut concluded her birthday post by thanking her mother for bringing her to this world. She has definitely sent an empowering message of self-love and acceptance to all women.

Fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

