Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release Chhichhore was named the Best Hindi Feature Film at the 67th National Film Awards today, whereas Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea was judged as Best Feature Film. Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut added another National Film Award to her kitty. Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush were announced as Best Actors today. Here are more details.

Notably, Ranaut's performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga helped her bag the honor. Separately, Bajpayee and Dhanush were awarded for their acts in Bhosle and Asuran, respectively. The award for Best Singer (Male) went to B Praak for Teri Mitti from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari. Savani Ravindra was named as the Best Singer (Female) for the Marathi song Raan Petala.

Pallavi Joshi and Vijay Sethupathi were judged as Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively. The award for the most film-friendly state went to Sikkim. A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri was selected as the Best Book on Cinema. The National Award Book (Special Mentions) was conferred to The Man who Watches Cinema by Ashok Rahane.

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was announced as the Best Director for his work in Bahattar Hoorain. India's entry to the Oscars, Jallikattu, won in the Best Cinematography category. Prabha Varma was named as the Best Lyricist for Kolaambi whereas D Imman was judged as the Best Music Director for Viswasam. Telugu movie Jersey was announced as the winner in the Best Editing (Feature) category.

Sir David Attenborough was awarded for 'Wild Karnataka'