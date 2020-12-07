As Kedarnath clocked two years of release today, its director Abhishek Kapoor shared his memories with the film's star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kedarnath, starring Sushant and Sara Ali Khan, remained one of his last few movies to be released on the silver screen before his tragic death in June this year. Here is more on this.

Abhishek took to Twitter to recall how Sushant scribbled all the key points about his character of Mansoor, on his hand, when the director narrated the story to him. When Abhishek asked him what he was writing, he replied, "Apni duniya samet raha hun (I am capturing my world)." Interestingly, some points written on the late actor's hand were religion, conflicts, and death.

I remember while i narrated the story and we discussed #mansoor, He was writing something on his hand.. i asked him, yeh kya likh raha hai haath pe.. he said apni duniya samet raha hoon #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor #sushantsinghrajput #kedarnath pic.twitter.com/i3xwLRC3gh — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) December 7, 2020

In another tweet, Abhishek shared Sushant's pictures from the movie's sets and penned the lyrics of a song from the film. "Dwandh dono lok mein vishamrit pe tha chida, amrit sabhi mein baant ke, pyaala vish ka tune khud piya...namo namo ji shankara," he wrote.

Kedarnath revolves around the love story of a Muslim porter and a Hindu girl, set against the backdrop of the 2013 Kedarnath floods. Sushant, who played the role of a "pithoo" (people who carry pilgrims on their back) in the movie, had to undergo intense training for it. He had also reportedly refused to use a body double, and spent time with real-life pithoos.

Apart from Kedarnath, Abhishek and Sushant had earlier collaborated for the actor's debut Bollywood movie Kai Po Che!. The movie, adapted from author Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes Of My Life, also starred actors Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The movie was released in 2013, and garnered appreciation from critics and audiences.

