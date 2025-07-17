Deepti Sharma attains this batting record with 62* versus ENG-W
What's the story
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma played a match-winning knock of 62* in the 1st Women's ODI against England in Southampton. Deepti, who came in to bat when India were 124/4 in a chase of 259, contributed with a solid half-century as India won the contest by four wickets. India posted 262/6 in 48.2 overs and gain a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.
Do you know?
Deepti posts India's highest score from No. 6 or lower
As per Cricbuzz, Deepti's 62* is the highest score from No. 6 or lower for India Women in an ODI run-chase, surpassing Veda Krishnamurthy's 52* vs West Indies Women (Vijayawada, 2016).
Runs
Deepti steals the show for India, slams her 14th fifty
Deepti and Jemimah Rodrigues' 90-run stand made the difference. The two batters swept the English spinners at ease and forced them to alter their offerings. The scoring rate was improved too. After Rodrigues departed, India lost Richa Ghosh. However, Deepti and Amanjot Kaur finished things in style. Deepti's knock of 62* was laced with three fours and a six from 64 balls. She has now raced to 2,362 runs from 107 matches (92 innings) at 36.33. This was her 14th WODI fifty (100s: 1).