Deepti Sharma attains this batting record with 62* versus ENG-W

As per Cricbuzz, Deepti's 62* is the highest score from No. 6 or lower for India Women in an ODI run-chase, surpassing Veda Krishnamurthy's 52* vs West Indies Women (Vijayawada, 2016).

Runs

Deepti steals the show for India, slams her 14th fifty

Deepti and Jemimah Rodrigues' 90-run stand made the difference. The two batters swept the English spinners at ease and forced them to alter their offerings. The scoring rate was improved too. After Rodrigues departed, India lost Richa Ghosh. However, Deepti and Amanjot Kaur finished things in style. Deepti's knock of 62* was laced with three fours and a six from 64 balls. She has now raced to 2,362 runs from 107 matches (92 innings) at 36.33. This was her 14th WODI fifty (100s: 1).