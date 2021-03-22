An unidentified man broke into the sprawling mansion of American actor Johnny Depp in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, on Thursday. The man made himself quite comfortable at his home. He apparently made a drink and was taking a shower inside a bathroom when the police arrived at the scene. Reportedly, no one was hurt in the bizarre incident. Here's what went down.

Vigilant neighbor Depp's neighbor called the police on seeing the intruder

One of Depp's neighbors reportedly saw a suspected homeless man trespassing around neighboring homes. He then went to speak to the man, who got spooked and jumped a nearby fence which got him closer to Depp's property. The neighbor promptly called the police. Depp's security team had also spotted the man, after which they apprised the police as well, as reported by TMZ.

The arrest The intruder refused to come out of Depp's shower

After the police arrived at the Pirates of the Caribbean star's house, they had to kick down a door because they found the man taking a shower in one of Depp's ten bathrooms. He had refused to come out. A law enforcement source claimed that the intruder fixed himself a drink as well. The intruder was arrested and booked for felony vandalism.

Another break-in A woman tried to break into Depp's house in January

This is the second time this year that the actor's house was broken into. A woman tried to break into Depp's home this January. Her attempt was thwarted after she triggered the security alarm and ran away before cops arrived. Subsequently, she was arrested by the police. It was revealed that the woman was connected to another burglary incident in the area.

