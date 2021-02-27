Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar known for delivering memorable performances, is ecstatic as his artwork Immortals will be showcased at an exhibition in Bengaluru, alongside the paintings of great artists like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, and VS Gaitonde. This painting is said to be inspired by Mother Teresa. The art exhibition will open on Saturday. Here are more details.

It was the Bollywood superstar who shared the news on Twitter by re-tweeting a post of the organizers. He wrote, "Awkward, embarrassed n yet delighted, honored, privileged n over the moon to display my work amongst such great artist n legends like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, & VS Gaitonde. In all humility, thank u for the honor! (sic)"

Awkward embarrassed n yet delighted, honoured, privileged n over the moon to display my work amongst such great artist n legends like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, VS Gaitonde. In all humility, thank u for the honour!@gitanjalimaini@googlearts @agpworld #AGPWorld https://t.co/0pQjNYGrE5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 26, 2021

This new development definitely adds another feather to Khan's cap. Once, talking about his skills, his father Salim Khan had said, "His instinct for painting comes in waves. Whenever he's inspired or is in the mood, he paints, whether he's at home or at our Panvel farmhouse. Perhaps, he could have been an artist if he hadn't become an actor. (sic)"

Khan is also known for gifting his paintings. In 2015, he had gifted his Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan a portrait of a couple. The Bollywood superstar also finds a mention on Google Arts website. He has been described as a versatile artist whose "figures are impactful, devoid of emotion, but extremely arresting. Much like the characters, he brings to the canvas. (sic)"

