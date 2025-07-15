Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ICC announces warm-up match schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the warm-up match schedule for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. A total of nine matches will be played from September 25 to 28, ahead of the main tournament that runs between September 30 and November 2. All eight qualified teams will participate in these practice games, with each team playing two matches except Australia who will play one.

Locations India, England to clash in Bengaluru on September 25 The warm-up matches will be played at four venues: the Centre of Excellence Ground (Bengaluru), M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), and Colombo Cricket Club Ground. The first round of warm-up games will see India take on England and South Africa face New Zealand in Bengaluru on September 25. The India-England match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. At the same time, Sri Lanka will play Pakistan while Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka 'A' in Colombo.

Upcoming matches Australia to play England on September 27 The second round of warm-up games will be played on September 27. Australia will take on England in their only fixture, while Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh and India will play New Zealand. The final round of warm-up fixtures is scheduled for September 28 with South Africa facing India 'A' and Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka 'A.'

Fixtures Women's ODI WC warm-up fixtures (1/2) September 25: India vs England, Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, 3pm. September 25: South Africa vs New Zealand, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 3pm. September 25: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Colombo Cricket Club, 3pm. September 25: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 'A', R Premadasa Stadium, 3pm. September 27: Australia vs England, Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, 3pm. September 27: India vs New Zealand, M Chinnaswamy, 3pm. September 27: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Colombo Cricket Club, 3pm.