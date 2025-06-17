What's the story

Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed her position as the world's top-ranked batter in Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs).

The latest update to the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, released on Tuesday, saw Mandhana rise to the top for the first time since 2019.

The change came after South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt lost 19 rating points, with her recent performances including scores of 27 and 28 in ODIs against the West Indies.