Smriti Mandhana reclaims top spot in ICC Women's ODI Rankings
What's the story
Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed her position as the world's top-ranked batter in Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs).
The latest update to the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, released on Tuesday, saw Mandhana rise to the top for the first time since 2019.
The change came after South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt lost 19 rating points, with her recent performances including scores of 27 and 28 in ODIs against the West Indies.
Career highlights
Mandhana tri-series final performance helps her reclaim top spot
Mandhana has consistently found a place in the top 10 of the WODI batters' list.
She now owns 727 rating points, eight more than England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Wolvaardt.
However, it was her recent performance that helped her reclaim the top spot after over six years.
The left-handed batter scored an impressive 116 in India's tri-series final against Sri Lanka and South Africa, taking her rating past Wolvaardt's.
51, 18, 36, and 43 were her other scores in the series.
Rankings update
Changes in other batters' rankings
As mentioned, Wolvaardt now shares the second position with England's Nat Sciver-Brunt.
Meanwhile, South Africa's Tazmin Brits (27th) and Sune Luus (42nd) have made significant gains in the ODI batters' rankings.
They moved up five and seven places respectively after recent impressive performances.
In the bowlers' category, England's Sophie Ecclestone continues to lead the charts with 747 points. Deepti Sharma (4th) is the best ranked Indian bowler.