Laura Wolvaardt appointed SA Women's all-format captain: Decoding her stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:55 am Nov 25, 202304:55 am

South Africa name Laura Wolvaardt as full-time skipper in all three formats (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Cricket South Africa announced Laura Wolvaardt as the captain of the South Africa Women's team in all three formats. Her first assignment as captain will be the WT20I and WODI series against Bangladesh next month. Earlier, Wolvaardt was the interim captain for SA in the Pakistan and New Zealand series, where she led her team to victory on both occasions. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Wolvaardt has developed into a great leader after Sune Luus decided to step down as captain. The 24-year-old opening batter has been consistent with her performances as well and therefore CSA decided to hand her the permanent captain on all three formats. It will be interesting to see how Wolvaardt manages the pressure of captaincy and also being one of SA's pivotal batters.

Second-highest run-scorer for South Africa in WODIs

Wolvaardt is the second-highest run-scorer for SA in women's ODIs with 3,421 runs in 86 matches at an average of 45.61. Her tally of 30 WODI fifties, is the most among SA women's batters. Wolvaardt has also hammered four centuries in WODIs. She is only behind Mignon du Preez, who owns 3,760 runs in WODIs. Her highest score of 149 came against Ireland.

Wolvaardt averages 32.82 in WT20Is

The 24-year-old opener has hammered 1,313 runs in 59 women's T20Is at an average of 32.82. Wolvaardt has smashed nine WT20Is. Overall, she is the fourth-highest run-scorer for South Africa in WT20Is. She is behind the likes of Lizelle Lee (1,896), Dane van Niekerk (1,877), and du Preez (1,805) in the WT20I runs tally among SA women's batters.

Wolvaardt has featured in only one Test match

Wolvaardt has featured in only one WTest match while scoring 32 runs against England. She scored 16 runs in each innings as the South Africa women's team played out a draw versus England at the County ground in Taunton.

South Africa will miss important players in the T20I series

Wolvaardt's first assignment as captain against Bangladesh in the T20I series which will start on December 3 will see many absentees. Fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka (knee injury) and all-rounders Chloe Tyron (groin) and Nadine de Klerk (side strain) will miss this series. Star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp will be rested for the T20I series but will return ahead of the ODI series.

A look at SA women's squad for the T20I series

SA squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker, and Laura Wolvaardt (Captain). Hlubi and Marx are the two uncapped players included in the squad. The two players have been rewarded for their brilliant domestic performances.