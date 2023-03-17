Sports

Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket: Here's why

Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket: Here's why

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 17, 2023, 11:46 am 2 min read

Dane van Niekerk was dropped from the T20 WC squad (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa's women's team all-rounder Dane van Niekerk has announced her retirement from international cricket. Many predicted her major decision after the veteran was controversially dropped from SA's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 last month. Notably, van Niekerk, one of the most successful all-rounders ever, served the national team for over 14 years. Here are further details.

Controversial snub from the WC squad

Van Niekerk was SA's captain prior to the T20 WC. She was expected to lead the team in the global tournament. However, she failed to pass the fitness test by 18 seconds and was eventually left out of the squad. ﻿Sune Luus led the Proteas side in her absence as the hosts finished as the runners-up, losing to eventual champions Australia in the final.

A look at her international career

Niekerk is SA-W's second-highest run-scorer in WT20Is, having mustered 1,877 runs in 86 games at 28.01. She is only behind Lizelle Lee (1,896). She scalped 65 wickets in the format at 20.96. The 29-year-old featured in 107 ODIs, scoring 2,175 runs and taking 138 wickets. Among SA players, only Shabnim Ismail (191) and Marizanne Kapp (147) own more wickets in the format.

How did she fare as a skipper?

Besides her all-round abilities, Van Niekerk enjoyed remarkable success as a leader as well. She is SA-W's most successful captain in ODIs, having led them to victory in 29 of 50 games. Under her captaincy, the Proteas side recorded 15 wins in 30 games. Besides, Niekerk also led the Oval Invincibles to their inaugural Hundred title in 2021.

What did Dane van Niekerk say?

Though Van Niekerk called her retirement saddening, she is satisfied with her tenure. "It is with great sadness that I announce my retirement from international cricket," she said in a statement issued by CSA. "It has been the greatest honor to lead and represent my country. I am incredibly blessed to have led the team through its transformative years," added the all-rounder.