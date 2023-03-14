Sports

Mustafizur Rahman becomes second Bangladesh bowler with 100 T20I wickets

Mustafizur is the first Bangladesh pacer to attain this feat (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman took a wicket and conceded just 14 runs in Bangladesh's series-sweeping win over England in the 3rd T20I. With this, he became just the second Bangladesh bowler to complete 100 wickets in T20I cricket. Mustafizur reached the landmark after taking the crucial wicket of Dawid Malan, who scored a fighting half-century. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, with 131 scalps.

Mustafizur is now the only other bowler from the nation to have taken over 100 wickets in the format.

He is also the first Bangladesh pacer to attain this massive feat.

Overall, Tim Southee, Rashid Khan, Ish Sodhi, and Lasith Malinga are the only others in the 100-wicket club.

Mustafizur and his impact

Bangladesh's premier pacer Mustafizur has been sensational throughout the T20I series, especially in the slog overs. He picked up the crucial wicket of Malan and gave away only 14 runs from his quota of four overs. Mustafizur may have picked only three wickets in the entire series, but his economy in the slog overs speaks volumes about his impact.

Second-most T20I wickets for Bangladesh

Mustafizur has been a sensation for Bangladesh over the years in T20Is. He is Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker in this format behind Shakib (131). In a career spanning eight years, Mustafizur has snapped up 100 wickets from 81 T20Is at an incredible average of 21.96. The tally includes a solitary five-wicket haul (5/22). He follows Malinga (107) in terms of T20I wickets.

Mustafizur shines at the death

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mustafizur has taken 48 T20I wickets in the death overs (16-20) at 16.43. His tally of wickets is the most by a Bangladesh bowler in this phase. Only Malinga (57), Southee (54), and Chris Jordan (50) are ahead of him.

How did the match pan out?

After winning the toss, Jos Buttler invited Bangladesh to bat first and they posted 158/2. Litton Das (73) and Najmul Shanto (47*) were the top contributors. Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid picked up one wicket each. In reply, England could only manage 142/6 as Dawid Malan (53) and Jos Buttler (40) were the only notable performers.