Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test: Key takeaways

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 25, 2022, 11:33 am 4 min read

India clinch the series 2-0 (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Team India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets to clean-sweep the two-match series 2-0. The second Test went right down to the wire as India had a hard time chasing 145 on a tricky Dhaka track. However, they somehow managed to cross the line and extend their dominance over the Tigers in Tests. Here are the key takeaways from the contest.

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh were folded for 227. Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) and Umesh Yadav (4/25) were the architects of the same. India then posted 314, with fifties each from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. The pair added 159 runs, setting the foundation for a massive total. Bangladeshi tailenders then fought hard to take a 140-plus lead in the second innings. India stumbled but got the job done.

Rishabh Pant continues to boss Test cricket

India's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant played another staggering knock to bail India out of trouble. He smothered 93 off just 105 deliveries in India's first innings, falling seven runs short of his sixth Test ton. Among designated glovemen, Pant has now been dismissed most times in 90s in Tests (6). Meanwhile, his average and strike rate in the format read 43.38 and 73.1, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer's sensational 2022 continues

Besides Pant, Shreyas Iyer also played an instrumental role in India's win. He slammed a scintillating 87 in India's first innings and followed it up with a timely 29*. Notably, Iyer is the only Indian to reach double figures in each of his first 12 Test innings. The star batter finishes the year with 1,609 across all international formats, most for an Indian.

Historic comeback for Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat, who played his only other Test vs South Africa in December 2010, made a comeback to Test cricket after 12 long years. The left-arm pacer missed the second-most matches (118) between two appearances in the format. The 31-year-old enjoyed a fruitful outing in the game, taking three wickets across both innings. Notably, Unadkat previously played an international game in March 2018.

KL Rahul continues to struggle

India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul struggled throughout the series, scoring 57 runs across four outings. It has indeed been a series to forget for him and the same has put his position under the scanner. His opening partner Shubman Gill smothered 157 runs in the series and benching him won't be a straight-forward call even after regular skipper Rohit Sharma's return.

Virat Kohli's drought in Test cricket

Though Virat Kohli seems to have found his mojo back in white-ball cricket, the same can't be said for Tests. Kohli, who managed 24 and 1 in the second game, averages 26.50 in Tests in 2022, his third-lowest in a calendar year. It has been 10 innings since Kohli last scored a fifty in Tests. Moreover, his average has gone down below 49 (48.9).

Zakir Hasan's stunning start to Test career

Zakir Hasan, who scored a Test debut ton in the series opener, managed a fighting fifty in Bangladesh's second innings in Dhaka. He scored 51 off 135 deliveries (5 fours) to bail his side out of trouble. Zakir finished the series with 186 runs. His tally is the third-highest for a Bangladesh batter in a Test series vs India.

Litton Das shows his class

Bangladesh, in their second innings, were reeling at 113/6 and looked entirely down and out. However, Litton Das played a magnificent knock, pushing the visitors to the back foot. He racked up 73 off 98 deliveries, hitting seven fours. Litton finishes the year with 1,921 international runs in 42 games. No other Bangladesh batter has scored over 1,700 international runs in a calendar year.

Stellar spell from Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin, who could manage a solitary wicket in the series opener, bowled splendidly in Dhaka. He recorded 4/71 in Bangladesh's first innings and followed it up with 2/66. The 36-year-old is now just one scalp away from becoming the third off-spinner after Muttiah Muralitharan and Nathan Lyon to take 450 Test wickets. Meanwhile, Ashwin also scored an important 42* in the final innings.

Axar Patel rescues India with his all-round act

Axar Patel was instrumental to India's triumph as he showcased his all-round brilliance. Axar, who went wicketless in the first innings, claimed 3/68 in his second outing in the contest. In India's tricky chase, the left-handed batter arrived at number four and played a crucial 34-run knock. Notably, India were 45/4 at stumps on Day 3 and 26 of those runs belonged to Axar.

Five-for for Mehidy Hasan

India struggled big time chasing 145 as Mehidy Hasan Miraz delivered a splendid spell. He recorded his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests as the visitors were reduced to 74/7. The in-form Rishabh Pant, who otherwise enjoys tackling off-spinners in Tests, fell prey to Mehidy in all his three outings in this series. The Bangladesh all-rounder now owns 146 wickets in 37 Tests.