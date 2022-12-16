Sports

Kuldeep Yadav scalps third five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

Kuldeep Yadav scalps third five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 16, 2022, 09:50 am 2 min read

Kuldeep is standing in his comeback Test match (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's spin-bowling sensation Kuldeep Yadav has scalped his third five-wicket haul in Tests. The left-arm wrist spinner accomplished the milestone in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Kuldeep made optimum utilization of the spin-friendly track and returned with figures of 5/40. He earlier scored a handy 40 with the bat. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Kuldeep played his previous Test against England in February 2021. He wasn't a certain starter for the ongoing contest.

However, the team management gave him a go and the star spinner delivered.

He became the first Indian bowler to record a Test five-for in Chattogram.

Kuldeep was brilliant in the middle overs as he took important wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan.

How has he fared in Tests?

Meanwhile, Kuldeep, who made his Test debut in 2017, now owns 31 wickets in eight games. Besides three fifers, he also has a couple of four-wicket hauls in Tests. He also boasts a Test five-fer on Australian soil. His other Test five-wicket haul was recorded vs West Indies at home. Notably, Kuldeep is the only Indian spinner to record five-fers across all three formats.

Career-best score for Kuldeep

Meanwhile, earlier in the contest, Kuldeep brought up his career-best Test score with the bat. The southpaw scored 40 off 114 deliveries as India posted 404 while batting first in the game. His knock was studded with five boundaries. Notably, Kuldeep added 92 runs alongside Ravichandran Ashwin when India were tottering on 293/7. The latter also played a handy 58-run knock.

Sensational run in 2022

Kuldeep, who endured a lean patch in the last couple of years, has been brilliant in 2022. Across all formats, the 28-year-old boasts 20 wickets in just 11 innings at 22.31. Notably, he announced his comeback to form in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). In his maiden season for Delhi Capitals (DC), the star spinner scalped 21 wickets in 14 games at 19.95.

How did Bangladesh's innings pan out?

Kuldeep's sensational spell meant Bangladesh could only manage 150, handing India a 254-run first innings lead. None of their batters got going as Mushfiqur's 28 was their highest individual score. Besides Kuldeep, seamer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets. Despite having the option, India have opted not to enforce a follow-on. They will aim to post a strong total to tighten their grip even further.