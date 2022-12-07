Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Litton Das elects to bat

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 07, 2022, 11:02 am 2 min read

Bangladesh won the opener by one wicket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After narrowly winning the opener by one wicket, Bangladesh would like to seal the deal in the second ODI of the three-match series. It's a do-or-die game for India, and they must bring their A-game out to cross the line. Bangladesh, despite the win, also have some issues to address. Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Here are the two teams

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (captain), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the second ODI. Chasing sides have won 60 off 114 matches played here. Pacers will pose a threat with the new ball, while spinners are likely to dominate as the match progresses. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (11:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Here's the head-to-head record

Team India enjoys a 30-6 win-loss record against Bangladesh in the format (NR: 1). The Men in Blue had lost the away series in 2015 by a 2-1 margin. Bangladesh could register just their second series win against India in ODIs.

Here are the key performers

Versus Bangladesh, Virat Kohli has smashed 689 runs at 68.90 (50s: 3, 100s; 3). Shreyas Iyer's last five knocks read 24, 49, 80, 28*, 113*, and 50. Mohammed Siraj has claimed 21 wickets this year. Versus India, Shakib has hammered 620 runs and snapped up 24 wickets, including a fifer. Litton has scored 541 runs this year, averaging 60.11 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).