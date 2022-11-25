Sports

NZ vs IND: Tim Southee completes 200 ODI wickets: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 25, 2022, 12:52 pm 2 min read

Southee took a three-wicket haul against India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Tim Southee added another feather to his already-illustrious hat as he completed 200 wickets in ODIs. The veteran New Zealand pacer accomplished the milestone against India in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Friday (November 25). He became the fifth Kiwi and 39th bowler overall to complete 200 wickets in ODIs. Here we look at his stats.

Southee scalps a three-fer in the contest

NZ skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl at the Eden Park in Auckland. Though Southee couldn't do much with the new ball, he provided NZ a crucial breakthrough by dismissing opener Shikhar Dhawan for 72. He dismissed Shreyas Iyer (80) and Shardul Thakur (1) in the slog overs, though he leaked runs. Southee returned with 3/73 in 10 overs.

A look at his ODI career

Southee, who made his ODI debut in 2008, has far scalped 202 wickets in 149 games (ER: 5.44). The tally includes three five-wicket hauls. His tally of 7/33 against England in the 2015 World Cup is the best by an NZ bowler in ODIs and the seventh-best overall. Southee has 97, 75, and 30 wickets in home, away and neutral ODIs, respectively.

Southee joins an elite list

As mentioned above, Southee is the fifth Kiwi bowler to take 200 or more wickets in ODIs. He has joined the likes of Daniel Vettori (305), Kyle Mills (240), Chris Harris (203), and Chris Cairns (201) in the elite list.

An astonishing feat for Southee

Meanwhile, Southee became the first bower to complete at least 300 wickets in Tests, 200 wickets in ODIs and 100 wickets in T20Is. He has 347 and 134 scalps in Tests and T20Is, respectively. Overall, the 33-year-old has 683 international wickets under his belt.

How did India's innings pan out?

Meanwhile, India posted 306/7 in their 50 overs while batting first in Auckland. While openers Shubman Gill (50) and Shikhar Dhawan (72) got India off to a brilliant start, Shreyas Iyer (80) went big toward the end. Lockie Ferguson (3/59) was the pick of the NZ bowlers. Notably, only once a 300-plus target in ODIs has been chased down in Auckland.