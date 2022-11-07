Sports

T20 WC Semi-final, NZ vs PAK: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

T20 WC Semi-final, NZ vs PAK: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 07, 2022, 12:18 pm 3 min read

The SCG will host the first semi-final (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

New Zealand and Pakistan will square off in the first semi-final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Kiwis qualified for the last four as the top-ranked side from Group 1. They have an opportunity to play their second consecutive T20 WC final. Meanwhile, Pakistan reached the semis after Netherlands stunned South Africa. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host this contest on Wednesday (November 9). The track here has been traditionally good for batting with the average first-innings score being 168. Teams batting first have won 11 of the 18 T20Is here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 28 times in T20I cricket, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head series 17-11. Notably, Pakistan have won three of the last four T20Is against New Zealand. They won the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, defeating the Black Caps in the final. As far as the T20 WC is concerned, Pakistan lead NZ 4-2. Pakistan defeated the Kiwis in the 2021 edition.

Pakistan Pakistan bounced back in style

Although the cricket fraternity ruled Pakistan out of the tournament initially, the Men in Green bounced back with three consecutive wins against Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh. South Africa's humiliating loss to Netherlands handed Pakistan a berth in the semis. Pakistan, who reached the semis in 2021, now have an opportunity to win their second T20 World Cup title.

NZ NZ have lost only once so far

Unlike Pakistan, the Kiwis have been dominant throughout the tournament so far. They claimed one-sided wins against Australia, Sri Lanka, and Ireland. Their only defeat came against England. Interestingly, the Black Caps chased in each of the Super 12 encounters they featured in. Pakistan would want to put them in to bat and make early inroads in their line-up.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XIs of both sides

New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult. Pakistan (Probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Performers Here are the top performers

Williamson is New Zealand's leading run-scorer in T20Is against Pakistan. He has smashed 538 runs from 18 games at a strike rate of 116.95 against them. In the bowling segment, Southee has taken 28 wickets with the best bowling performance of 5/18. Meanwhile, Babar averages 44.87 against the Black Caps in T20I cricket. Rauf owns 14 T20I wickets against NZ.

Fantasy XI A look at the top Fantasy picks

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Mohammad Rizwan, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (captain), Mitchell Santner, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Trent Boult, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Devon Conway (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (captain), Mitchell Santner, Shadab Khan, Trent Boult, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Lockie Ferguson (vice-captain).