T20 WC, Lockie Ferguson claims 3/22 against Ireland: Key stats

Nov 04, 2022

Lockie Ferguson has steered to 39 T20I scalps (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson floored the Irish middle-order with figures of 3/22 in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The right-armer was bowling serious pace, including a hostile 155 km/h delivery in his spell. Ferguson's effort saw him restrict Ireland to 150/9, thereby garnering a 35-run win for the Kiwis and almost a spot in the semi-finals. We decode his stats.

T20 WC How has Ferguson fared in T20 WCs?

Ferguson was ruled out of the 2021 T20 WC owing to a calf injury prior to the tournament. Nonetheless, he has made his mark in the ongoing edition, with seven scalps across four outings. He averages a phenomenal 17.42, with a strike rate of 12.80. Notably, Ferguson has already picked up 14 wickets this year at 18.07, while boasting an economy of 6.96.

T20Is Decoding Ferguson's T20I numbers

Ferguson made his T20I debut against Bangladesh in 2017. The speedster has since affected 39 dismissals across 25 matches. He averages an astonishing 16.35, with best figures reading 4/14 (vs Ireland). At home, Ferguson has claimed 23 wickets at 12.47. Meanwhile, he has plucked nine and seven scalps at away and neutral venues, respectively.

Match How did the match pan out?

Put to bat, the Kiwi openers stitched a prolific 52-run stand within the powerplay. After a couple of setbacks, Kane Williamson (61) was joined by Daryl Mitchell, and the pair helped the Kiwis reach a commanding 185/6. Meanwhile, Irish quick Joshua Little grabbed the headlines with a hat-trick (3/22). Andrew Balbirnie's men showed intent but threw the towel versus tight bowling on offer.