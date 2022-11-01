Sports

T20 WC, AFG vs SL: Mohammad Nabi elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 01, 2022, 09:06 am 2 min read

The Gabba is hosting this encounter (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A winless Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in the 32nd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Tuesday. Afghanistan's last two matches were abandoned due to rain. Earlier, they suffered a five-wicket defeat to England. Meanwhile, SL seek a win to stay afloat in the Group of Death. Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has won the toss and elected to bat.

Teams Here are the two teams

Sri Lanka (Playing XI):Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha. Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Gabba in Brisbane will hold this affair. One could expect highly damp conditions, given there will be a heavy outpour in the morning. Sides batting first have won six of eight fixtures here. Anything around 150-160 could be a challenging total on this occasion. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information Here's the head-to-head record

Sri Lanka have a 2-1 W/L record over Afghanistan in T20Is. Their maiden meet was in 2016, where SL stamped a six-wicket triumph. Afghanistan and SL then clinched a win each in the Asia Cup 2022.

Performers Who are the star performers?

Rashid Khan claimed figures of 1/17 in his four overs against England. Mohammad Nabi is one of the two all-rounders to score over 1,500 runs and take over 80 wickets in T20Is. Hasaranga has clipped 81 T20I wickets in 50 matches, averaging a meek 14.93. Nissanka has clobbered 636 T20I runs in 2022, averaging a healthy 30.28.