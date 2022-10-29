Sports

T20 WC: Ton-up Phillips helps Kiwis post 167/7 versus SL

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 29, 2022, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Glenn Phillips shined for NZ (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

Glenn Phillips made the Sri Lankan cricket team pay with a solid century in match number 27 of the ICC T20 World Cup at the SCG on Saturday. The Super 12 Group 1 match saw New Zealand opt to bat and they were in tatters, being reduced to 15/3. However, Phillips, who was dropped by Pathum Nissanka on 12, dazzled with the willow.

PP overs How did the powerplay overs pan out?

New Zealand struggled in the first six overs, losing three scalps for just 25 runs. Maheesh Theekshana's quality spin bowling, rattled Finn Allen's off-stump in the fourth ball of the first over. Dhanajaya de Silva then outfoxed Devon Conway, who went inside out for a drive and lost his stumps. Rajitha then dismissed Kane Williamson, who played a poor shot after a 13-ball 8.

Middle overs NZ fightback, add a solid stand for the 4th wicket

New Zealand rallied on for the 4th wicket, with Pathum Nissanka dropping a catch of Phillips off Wanindu Hasaranga's over. Lahiru Kumara had a dismal first over, giving away 12 runs. Chamika Karunaratne was spanked in the three overs he bowled. Hasaranga finally dismissed Mitchell, to end an 84-run stand. In the middle overs (7-15), NZ ended up with a staggering 77 runs.

Duo Phillips and Mitchell do well for the Kiwis

NZ needed an inspiration from somewhere and the duo of Phillips and Mitchell stepped up for the side. Phillips countered the short balls well and dispatched them for boundaries. With Nissanka dropping Phillips, it proved to be a costly affair. Phillips brought up his second century in the format for NZ. Meanwhile, Mitchell (22) supported Phillips nicely, rotating the strike well.

Phillips Phillips slams his 2nd century

Phillips has become the 3rd Kiwi batter with two centuries in the format, joining Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill. He is just behind former Kiwi ace Colin Munro, who slammed 3 centuries. Phillips has surpassed the 1,200-run mark in the 20-over format for NZ. He is the sixth Kiwi to go past the mark. Phillips ended with 104, hammering 10 fours and four sixes.

Information Rajitha and Hasaranga impress for the Lankans

Rajitha was pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, claiming 2/23 from his four overs. Hasaranga was superb as well, getting 1/22 from his four. Meanwhile, Lahiru and Karunaratne were the weak links for the 2022 Asia Cup champions.