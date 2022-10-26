Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: NZ-AFG match abandoned due to rain

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 26, 2022

Rain played spoilsport at the MCG (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been abandoned due to rain. Both sides have claimed a point each. It had been pelting down since the second innings of the England-Ireland encounter, which took place at the same venue. Ireland upset England through DLS method as rain stopped play.

Matches How have NZ and Afghanistan fared so far?

New Zealand, the runners-up of the 2021 T20 World Cup, thrashed hosts Australia in their opener this time. The Kiwis claimed an 89-run win, having defended 200. They will next take on Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 29. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, who lost to England in their opener, will lock horns with Ireland next at the MCG on October 28.

History Ireland stun England at MCG

Earlier in the day, Ireland stunned England, the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup champions, at the MCG. The Irishmen won by five runs (DLS method) after rain played spoilsport. Chasing 158, England were tottering on 105/5 in 14.3 overs before it pelted down. Notably, England are yet to register a T20I win at the iconic venue in Melbourne.

Information MCG will host four more matches, including final

The MCG has hosted three matches in the 2022 T20 WC so far, including the India-Pakistan clash. The iconic venue will play host to four more matches - October 28: AFG vs IRE and ENG vs AUS, November 6: IND vs ZIM, November 13: Final.

Standings A look at the Group 1 standings

New Zealand lead the Group 1 points table with three points. They stay unbeaten with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 4.450. Sri Lanka follow the Kiwis with an NRR of 0.450. Despite losing, England (third) stay above Ireland (fourth). Hosts Australia occupy the fifth spot. Although the Aussies beat Sri Lanka, their NRR is -1.555. Afghanistan languish at the bottom.