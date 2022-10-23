Sports

T20 WC, SL vs IRE: Andy Balbirnie elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 23, 2022, 09:04 am 2 min read

The Bellerive Oval is hosting the encounter (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka and Ireland are set to square off in Sunday's Super 12 clash of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. SL cleared the group stage, thanks to a dominant display against UAE and later a 16-run win over Netherlands. Meanwhile, Ireland aren't a side to be undermined. Their skipper Andy Balbirnie has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Teams Here are the two teams

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara. Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Details Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this fixture. Sides batting first have won five of nine T20Is played here. It has been a high-scoring venue, with 165 as the average first innings total. Pacers should make the most of the overcast conditions on offer. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed (9:30 AM IST) on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Information Here's the head-to-head record

Sri Lanka have a 2-0 win-loss record against Ireland. Their maiden meet was during the 2009 T20 WC, with SL eking out a nine-run win, credit to Mahela Jayawardene's 78. SL then handed a 70-run beating in their second and final meet last year.

Do you know? SL have won seven of their last eight T20Is

Sri Lanka have won seven of their last eight T20Is. Their only defeat in this period came against Namibia in the T20 World Cup opener. Earlier, they won back-to-back matches at the Asia Cup to be crowned champions.

Performers Who are the key performers?

Kusal Mendis has smashed three fifties in last eight T20Is, including 44-ball 79 against Netherlands. Pathum Nissanka's last six knocks: 52(37), 55*(48), 8(11), 9(10), 74(60), 14(21). Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has affected 26 dismissals in 14 matches this year, averaging 15.26. Paul Stirling has clubbed 3,085 runs at 28.83 (100s: 1, 50s: 21). Seamer Mark Adair has clipped 75 T20I wickets, averaging a stunning 19.52.