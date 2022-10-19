Sports

T20 World Cup: Australia's Josh Inglis suffers an injury scare

T20 World Cup: Australia's Josh Inglis suffers an injury scare

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 19, 2022, 03:45 pm 2 min read

Inglis cut his right hand while playing golf in Sydney (Source: Twitter/@BBL)

Australian wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis has suffered an injury scare ahead of his side's ICC T20 World Cup opening encounter versus New Zealand. Inglis cut his right hand while playing golf in Sydney. As per Sydney Morning Herald, Inglis was being assessed in a hospital on Wednesday afternoon after a golf club snapped in his hand. Here are the details.

Inglis Inglis is a back-up player in Australia's 15-member squad

Inglis is unlikely to feature in Australia's starting XI during the tournament. He could only make the cut if there is an injury to first-choice wicket-keeper Matthew Wade or a concussion substitute being required. If Inglis gets ruled out then Australia will be able to replace the player in their 15-member squad with ICC's approval.

Information Inglis' performance for Australia in the shortest format

In nine T20I matches for Australia, Inglis has scored 225 runs at an average of 27.50. His best score reads 48 and he has a strike rate of 141.02. His last match was versus India in September 2022.

Numbers Inglis is a solid player in T20 cricket

In 76 T20 innings, Inglis has managed 2,005 runs at an average of 29.92. He has registered two tons and 12 fifties with the best of 118*. Inglis has hammered 213 fours and 63 maximums. He has a strike rate of 147.86. In the Big Bash League, Inglis has scored an impressive 1,078 runs at 26.95. He has smashed nine fifties.

Information Champions Australia to open campaign versus NZ

Australia will open their World Cup campaign versus New Zealand on October 22. Aaron Finch's side will be keen to showcase their mettle against last year's finalists New Zealand. Both teams are placed in Group 1 in the Super 12 stage.