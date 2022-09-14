Sports

IND vs AUS: Starc, Marsh, Stoinis to miss T20I series

All three players are part of the T20 World Cup squad (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc as well as all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis will miss the impending T20I series against India due to "low-level injuries". Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams, and Sean Abbott have been roped in as replacements for the series. Australia will also be without David Warner, who has been rested. The three-match T20I series will be underway on September 20.

Information Australia's T20I squad for India series

Australia's T20I squad for India series: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (captain), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Marsh Marsh had suffered an ankle injury

Marsh was ruled out of the second and third ODIs against Zimbabwe as well as the ones against New Zealand due to a "minor ankle injury". It was reported that he will be available for the T20I tour of India. However, Cricket Australia seems to be cautious ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup as Marsh has been their mainstay all-rounder in white-ball cricket.

Information What about Stoinis and Starc?

All-rounder Stoinis sustained a side injury during the second ODI against New Zealand. Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Starc injured his knee just before the start of the India T20I series. Like Marsh, both Stoinis and Starc are integral members of Australia's T20I side.

Talking points A look at other talking points

Batters Tim David and Josh Inglis would want to shine in the absence of Warner. All-rounder Cameron Green, who made a mark during the recent matches against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, is expected to show his all-round skills. Besides, Nathan Ellis and Daniel Sams are the options for the pace attack led by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Squad Australia's squad for T20 World Cup

As of now, all three injured players (Marsh, Starc, and Stoinis) will feature in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The three players are expected to recover in time for the tournament. Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis Matthew Wade, David Warner Adam Zampa.

Details The T20I series begins on September 20

Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad will host the three T20Is between India and Australia on September 20, 23, and 25, respectively. The two teams last engaged in a T20I series in December 2020. India defeated Australia 2-1 Down Under. India had won the one-off T20I against Australia at home in 2007 and 2013. The 2017 series was drawn, while Australia triumphed in 2019 (2-0).