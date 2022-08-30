Sports

Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Zimbabwe, NZ ODIs: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 30, 2022, 03:35 pm 2 min read

Marsh has sustained a minor ankle injury (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Star Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against Zimbabwe as well as the ones against New Zealand due to a "minor ankle injury". As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 30-year-old will be available for the T20 tour of India next month. Wicket-keeper Josh Inglis has replaced Marsh in Australia's squad. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is understood that Marsh has "minor ankle soreness".

However, Cricket Australia seems to be cautious ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup as Marsh has been their mainstay all-rounder in white-ball cricket.

Marsh has been their designated number three batter in the shortest format.

He was adjudged the Player of the Match in the 2021 T20 World Cup final won by Australia.

Balance Marsh's absence could impact Australia's balance

The absence of Marsh could disrupt the balance of Australia in limited-overs cricket. All-rounders Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar might have to fill in for Marsh. Cameron Green, who took a five-wicket haul in the first ODI against Zimbabwe, will likely be promoted in the batting order. Green, known to be handy with the bat, has two centuries in List A cricket.

Career A look at Marsh's international numbers

Marsh has made 67 ODIs appearances so far. The all-rounder has scored 1,734 runs and picked 53 scalps to his name. In T20Is, he has amassed 896 runs and 15 wickets in 38 matches. He was adjudged as the Player of the Match in the 2021 T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. He hammered 77* off 50 deliveries (6 fours, 4 sixes).

Replacement Josh Inglis replaces Mitchell Marsh

Earlier this year, Marsh suffered a hip injury, which ruled him out of the Pakistan white-ball series. Green was named as his replacement at that time. Wicket-keeper Josh Inglis replaces Marsh this time. He has slammed 179 runs from seven T20Is at a strike rate of 144.35. Inglis is set to complete 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Series Australia lead the series 1-0

Australia beat Zimbabwe in the first of the three-ODI series at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville. The Men in Yellow successfully chased 201, with David Warner scoring a match-winning half-century. An unbeaten 48 from Steven Smith got Australia over the line. Earlier, all-rounder Cameron Green took a five-wicket haul. Australia now have an opportunity to win their first bilateral ODI series since July last year.