ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Australia: Key player battles

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 11, 2021, 12:59 pm

Decoding the key player battles between Pakistan and Australia

Pakistan and Australia are set to face each other in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday in Dubai. Both teams did well in the Super 12s and one expects a strong performance in the semis. There are several top players who would want to make their presence felt in this crunch battle. We decode the key player battles.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

It's a semi-final game and the winning team will go and face New Zealand in the final. Pakistan have been a real force in the UAE and their confidence will be high. Australia have shown their mettle in the ongoing tourney. Both sides have plenty of experienced characters and their contributions will be massive. Handling the pressure of a semi-final encounter will be crucial.

Battle 1

Babar Azam vs Mitchell Starc

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been in fine form, amassing 264 runs at an average of 66.00. He has four half-centuries under his belt. Babar will look to negotiate the threat of left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who can create a lot of impact. As per Cricketpedia, Babar has managed to score 14 runs off 13 balls by Starc. Meanwhile, Starc has dismissed him once.

Battle 2

Mohammad Hafeez vs Adam Zampa

Veteran Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez is an excellent player of spin. The 41-year-old knows his trades well and will want to chip in. His application against the in-form Adam Zampa will be key in the middle overs. Interestingly, Hafeez has done well against Zampa. Hafeez has racked up 30 runs off 22 balls by Zampa, while the latter is yet to dismiss him.

Battle 3

Aaron Finch vs Shaheen Afridi

Australian captain Aaron Finch can provide an explosive start upfront. That can help David Warner to be the anchor. However, Finch will need to see off Shaheen Afridi. The left-arm pacer has been terrific in the powerplay overs with his inswinging deliveries and yorkers. Finch has managed to score 17 runs off 10 balls by Afridi, while the latter has dismissed him once.

Battle 4

Glenn Maxwell vs Shadab Khan

Senior all-rounder Glenn Maxwell holds the card for Australia in the middle-order. Maxwell will want to come in and take the game out of Pakistan's reach. He can be a destructive force once set. However, negotiating spinner Shadab Khan will be a challenge. Maxwell has managed to score 14 runs off 15 balls by Shadab, while the latter has dismissed him two times.