West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to retire from international cricket

Published on Nov 05, 2021

Dwayne Bravo will retire from international cricket after WI's final game against Australia

Dwayne Bravo is set to retire from international cricket after the completion of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The star all-rounder informed about the development following West Indies' defeat to Sri Lanka on Thursday. Bravo had also announced his retirement in 2018, however, he made a comeback a year later. He won the T20 World Cup with the WI in 2012 and 2016.

Statement

Grateful to represent WI for so long: Bravo

Bravo confirmed his decision to retire on an ICC show. "I think the time has come. I've had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long," he said.

T20 WC

Bravo to retire after the Australia game

West Indies are out of the semis race after losing to Sri Lanka. They occupy the fifth spot on the points table (Group 1), having lost three out of four matches. Their Net Run Rate is -1.558. The Caribbeans will face Australia in their last league stage match on November 6. Bravo will bid adieu to international cricket after that game.

Career

A look at his international career

Bravo made his T20I debut in February 2006 against New Zealand. Over 15 years later, he is the leading wicket-taker for the West Indies in the format. He owns 78 wickets from 90 matches at an average of 25.64. Bravo also has 199 and 86 wickets in ODI and Test cricket respectively. The 38-year-old owns over 5,000 runs in ODIs and Tests combined.

Records

Here are his notable records

Bravo is in the elite club of cricketers to register the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets (ODIs). He has the joint-longest T20I career along with Chris Gayle (15 years, 261 days). Bravo has bowled the sixth-most balls in the format (1,481) and most by a WI player. He has scalped 3 T20I four-wickets hauls, the most by a WI bowler in T20Is.

Do you know?

Bravo helped WI win T20 WC in 2012 and 2016

Bravo represented the T20 World Cup title-winning side in 2012 and 2016. He was WI's joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2016 edition along with Samuel Badree and Andre Russell. Bravo took nine wickets at an average of 21.11.

Legacy

'Proud of what we have achieved', says Bravo

Bravo is proud of the legacy he is leaving behind, along with team-mates. "We create our own legacy. Some people might think this is a format that a lot of people don't respect, but the reality is this is an ICC tournament and it's a tournament that is sanctioned by ICC cricket so we should be proud of what we have achieved," Bravo stated.

T20 cricket

Only player with over 500 T20 wickets

Over the years, Bravo has scaled mountains in overall T20 cricket. He is the only bowler to have taken more than 500 wickets in the shortest format. Bravo also remains the only cricketer to have featured in over 500 T20 games. At present, Bravo has 553 T20 scalps at a remarkable average of 24.35. His tally includes 11 four-wicket hauls and 2 five-fors.